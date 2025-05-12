Boden Groen News: Lands with Kansas

Groen has committed to joining Kansas for the 2025 season, Michael Swain of 247Sports.com reports.

Groen joins Kansas after three seasons at Rice in search of more playing opportunity. The senior tight end missed a lot of games throughout the season, potentially due to injury. He totaled 12 receptions for 94 yards across four appearances during 2024 but his sophomore season was filled with career-highs after finishing with 39 receptions for 383 yards and three touchdowns across 13 games.