Brady Boyd News: Lands with the Aggies
Boyd has announced his commitment to Utah State, Big Blue USU Aggies News reports.
Boyd will make the move to Utah State after spending the last three seasons with Texas Tech. The 6-foot-1 redshirt junior, who started his career with Minnesota, has tallied 21 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown across his four-year collegiate career. Boyd will look to take on a larger role with the Aggies next season.
