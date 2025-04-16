College Football
Brady Jones headshot

Brady Jones News: Competing for starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Jones is competing with Broc Lowry for the starting role under center for the 2025 season, Matthew Ehler of MLive.com reports.

Jones was observed making several key throws during the spring game amidst a positional competition with Indiana transfer Broc Lowry. The JUCO transfer will need to impress throughout the spring in order to lock in the starting role for the upcoming season.

Brady Jones
Western Michigan
