Brady Kluse News: Could be Memphis' top receiver

Kluse reportedly has a shot to be Memphis' top receiver in 2025, per Jonah Dylan of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Kluse caught just five passes for 90 yards with the Tigers in 2024, but could be in line to be the number one receiver for Memphis this coming fall. In the spring game, he actually threw a 49-yard pass on a trick play. The 6-foot-2 rising junior should be set up for the biggest season of his career.