Brady Prieskorn News: Partaking in spring ball

Prieskorn (undisclosed) is participating in Michigan's spring practice, per a video posted to the Wolverines' X account.

Prieskorn didn't log any stats in his true freshman season with the Wolverines, and he was carted off the field in pregame warmups against Ohio State. That injury hasn't carried over to the spring, however, as the tight end appears to be a full participant. He'll look to crack the rotation in a room that needs to replace Colston Loveland.