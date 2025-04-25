Brandon High News: Commits to California
High has committed to transfer to California on Friday, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.
High will transfer to California after a productive season at UTSA. The 5-foot-10 running back appeared in 12 games while splitting time with Robert Henry but still thrived in his role, racking up 495 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He looks to build on his success with multiple years of eligibility still remaining.
