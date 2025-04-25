College Football
Brandon High headshot

Brandon High News: Commits to California

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

High has committed to transfer to California on Friday, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.

High will transfer to California after a productive season at UTSA. The 5-foot-10 running back appeared in 12 games while splitting time with Robert Henry but still thrived in his role, racking up 495 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He looks to build on his success with multiple years of eligibility still remaining.

Brandon High
California
