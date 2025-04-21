College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Rose headshot

Brandon Rose Injury: Misses spring game, should be fine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Rose (foot) missed UMass' spring game but is expected to be good to go by fall camp, per the Daily Hampshire Gazette.

Rose spent the 2024 season with Utah, where he played sparingly, tossing for 157 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 53 percent of his passes. He's expected to be the starter for the Minutemen on opening day, and a foot injury limiting him in spring isn't expected to change that.

Brandon Rose
Massachusetts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now