Brandon Rose Injury: Misses spring game, should be fine

Rose (foot) missed UMass' spring game but is expected to be good to go by fall camp, per the Daily Hampshire Gazette.

Rose spent the 2024 season with Utah, where he played sparingly, tossing for 157 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 53 percent of his passes. He's expected to be the starter for the Minutemen on opening day, and a foot injury limiting him in spring isn't expected to change that.