Brandon Winton News: Statement spring game

Winton caught two touchdowns in USF's spring game, per Sean Havens of 247Sports.com.

Winton caught just three passes for 14 yards last fall with the Bulls, but appears slated for a bigger role this coming fall. Though he may not crack the starting rotation, he reportedly appears to be very capable with his shiftiness in the open field. Winton should have the biggest season of his career on tap in 2025.