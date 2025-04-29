College Football
Branson Robinson headshot

Branson Robinson News: Chooses Georgia State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Robinson will transfer to Georgia State, per On3.com.

Robinson tallied 25 carries for 73 yards and three scores last fall with the Bulldogs, playing in six games. He also caught six passes for 33 yards. Looking for a bigger role elsewhere, he elected to hit the portal in the spring window and has found a home with Georgia State, where he should have every opportunity to crack the running back rotation.

