Brendan Sullivan News: Commits to Tulane

Sullivan announced his commitment to Tulane on Thursday.

Tulane's team has had no problem bringing as many proven quarterbacks as it possibly can to compete for the team's QB1 position. Already, the Green Wave are dealing with a mix of Kadin Semonza, Donovan Leary and TJ Finley. What Sullivan brings to the table is a bevy of Big Ten experience despite zero of his three seasons including at least 1,000 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns. Yet, each of his three seasons saw him get relatively close to both marks. In 2024, Sullivan logged 38 completions for 475 yards and three touchdowns to go with 47 carries for another 150 yards and four rushing TDs.