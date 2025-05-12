Brinston Williams News: Signs with Western Illinois
Williams has signed with Western Illinois, according to the team's X account.
Unsurprisingly, Williams will step away from Division I football for better opportunities to carry the ball in games. This is because of his 2024 season, during which he did not log any rushing attempts while for one of the Southeastern Conference's worst teams that year.
Brinston Williams
Free Agent
