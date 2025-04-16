College Football
Broc Lowry

Broc Lowry News: Competing for starting gig

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Lowry appears to be competing for Western Michigan's starting quarterback spot with Brady Jones, per MLive.com.

Lowry, who started his career with Indiana, tossed for 21 yards on 4-of-8 passing last season with Western Michigan. He's inexperienced, but he's competing with Jones, who transferred in from the JUCO ranks this offseason. This figures to be a true quarterback competition heading into fall camp.

Broc Lowry
Western Michigan

