Bryce Duke headshot

Bryce Duke News: Headed to Salt Lake City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Duke has announced his commitment to Utah, Steve Bartle of KSL Sports reports.

Duke will make the move to Utah following a one-year stint with Old Dominion. The 6-foot junior back, who started his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, has tallied 75 carries for 413 yards across the last three seasons, adding on 14 receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Duke will look to carve out a role with the Utes ahead of the 2025-26 season.

