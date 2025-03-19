Bryce Underwood News: Battling for starting gig

Underwood is competing with Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene for the QB1 gig in Ann Arbor, per the Detroit Free Press.

Underwood was a massive recruiting coup for Michigan as it flipped the former LSU pledge late in the cycle. A five-star prospect, Underwood is already in line to earn the starting gig for Michigan, although he'll have to battle it out with a much more experienced college signal-caller in former Fresno State Bulldog Mikey Keene. The latter tossed for 2,892 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024.