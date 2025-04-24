Cam Davis News: Enters transfer portal
Davis has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, Kirk Kenney of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Davis' statistical output took a noticeable dip during his 2024 season, which likely explains why he wants to use his senior year of collegiate eligibility elsewhere after three seasons with SDSU. Across his last four games, he logged that many carries for even fewer yards.
Cam Davis
Free Agent
