College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cameron Flowers headshot

Cameron Flowers News: Stellar outing in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Flowers hauled in eight receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown during WKU's spring game, Jeff Nations of the Bowling Green Daily News reports.

Flowers added eight rushing yards on a reverse, bringing his stat line up to 129 total yards and two touchdowns as put his playmaking ability on display during the Hilltoppers spring game. The 5-foot-11 redshirt freshman, who tallied just one reception for 13 yards during the 2024-25 season, will look to continue playing his way into a larger role with Western Kentucky this offseason.

Cameron Flowers
Western Kentucky
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now