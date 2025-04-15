Cameron Flowers News: Stellar outing in spring game

Flowers hauled in eight receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown during WKU's spring game, Jeff Nations of the Bowling Green Daily News reports.

Flowers added eight rushing yards on a reverse, bringing his stat line up to 129 total yards and two touchdowns as put his playmaking ability on display during the Hilltoppers spring game. The 5-foot-11 redshirt freshman, who tallied just one reception for 13 yards during the 2024-25 season, will look to continue playing his way into a larger role with Western Kentucky this offseason.