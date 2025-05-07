College Football
Cameron Jones headshot

Cameron Jones News: Remains in transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Jones continues to search for an opportunity available in the NCAA transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Jones' previously reported commitment to Kentucky was a mistake, with multiple beat reporters mixing up the running back from UCLA, with an offensive lineman from James Madison, per On3.com. The 6-foot-1 freshman running back has yet to select a transfer destination.

