Cameron Jones News: Remains in transfer portal
Jones continues to search for an opportunity available in the NCAA transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.
Jones' previously reported commitment to Kentucky was a mistake, with multiple beat reporters mixing up the running back from UCLA, with an offensive lineman from James Madison, per On3.com. The 6-foot-1 freshman running back has yet to select a transfer destination.
Cameron Jones
Free Agent
