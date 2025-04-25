College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Cam'Ron Valdez headshot

Cam'Ron Valdez News: Leaving Texas Tech

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Valdez has entered the transfer portal, Rivals.com reports.

Valdez will seek a new squad after a four-year tenure with the Red Raiders. The 5-foot-9 running back was never elevated past a supplementary ball carrier role with Texas Tech, and he saw his best season in 2023 with 285 rushing yards with one touchdown. He'll likely search for a squad that'll provide him with more opportunities for what is set to be his final college season.

Cam'Ron Valdez
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now