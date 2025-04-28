CharMar Brown News: Enters transfer portal

Brown has announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Brown will depart from FCS North Dakota State following a dominant season with the Bison. The 5-foot-11 redshirt freshman appeared in all 16 games this past season with NDSU, totaling 244 carries for 1,181 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground and six receptions for 57 yards through the air. Brown will look to leverage his production into an opportunity with a more prestigious program this offseason.