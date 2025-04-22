College Football
Chris Barnes headshot

Chris Barnes News: Looks to be slot contributor

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Barnes is one of the fastest players on Wake Forest's team and could contribute in return game and a bit in the slot this fall, John Dell of The Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Barnes is coming off a redshirt year, but he could be primed to make an immediate impact for the Demon Deacons come fall. The 5-foot-7 wide receiver makes up for his small stature with incredible speed and elusiveness, which should set him up for an opportunity as a returner and slot player.

Chris Barnes
Wake Forest
More Stats & News
