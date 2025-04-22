Chris Barnes News: Looks to be slot contributor

Barnes is one of the fastest players on Wake Forest's team and could contribute in return game and a bit in the slot this fall, John Dell of The Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Barnes is coming off a redshirt year, but he could be primed to make an immediate impact for the Demon Deacons come fall. The 5-foot-7 wide receiver makes up for his small stature with incredible speed and elusiveness, which should set him up for an opportunity as a returner and slot player.