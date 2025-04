Domercant has announced his commitment to UCF ahead of the 2025-26 season, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.

Domercant will make the move to Central Florida following a one-year stint with Chattanooga. The 6-foot-1 junior, who started his collegiate career at Stonehill, posted 36 receptions for 640 yards and five touchdowns during his time with the Mocs.