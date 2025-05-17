Chris Long News: Transferring to Montana State
Long has committed to Montana State, he announced via X.
Long originally transferred to Syracuse back in January after hitting the transfer portal from Rutgers, but he de-committed from the Orange in March. The 6-foot wide receiver will now join Montana State for what will be his fifth season at the college level. His best season as a Scarlet Knight came in 2022, when he logged 15 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown.
