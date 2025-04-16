College Football
Christian Abney headshot

Christian Abney News: Appears slated for starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Abney appears to be the next man up at tight end for Ball State, per Ball State Football Talk.

Abney has big shoes to fill, as he'll replace Tanner Koziol as the Cardinals' tight end. Koziol caught 94 passes for over 800 yards and eight touchdowns last fall. Granted, Ball State has a new offensive scheme, but Abney should still be given every opportunity to be a receiving threat.

Christian Abney
Ball State
