Christian Fitzpatrick News: Denied medical waiver, on to draft

Fitzpatrick has been denied a medical waiver, so he will enter the 2025 NFL Draft, according to his announcement Monday.

Fitzpatrick was hoping for a medical waiver to log another season of college football. With that out of the picture, he will have to turn professional, leaving the college ranks after a career 2024 year that saw him log 34 receptions for 576 yards (16.9 averaged per reception) and six touchdowns.