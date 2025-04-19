College Football
CJ Hester headshot

CJ Hester News: Transfers to Michigan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Hester is transferring to Michigan, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com.

Hester transferred to UMass from Western Michigan ahead of last season and carried the ball time 119 times for 529 yards and four touchdowns in addition to hauling in 14 passes for 58 yards during the 2024 campaign. He will look to compete for spot in the Wolverines' backfield rotation and has two years of eligibility remaining.

