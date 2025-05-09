CJ Montes News: Returning to Kent State

Montes will remain at Kent State, per Zach McKinnell of FCS Football Central.

Montes initially elected to transfer to Kent State after two years at New Mexico and Fordham, but then announced he'd be flipping his commitment to Florida A&M. Now, the quarterback will stick with his original decision and play for the Golden Flashes in 2024. In 2023, he tossed for 3,000 yards, 26 touchdowns and one interception with Fordham.