CJ Montes News: Transfers to Florida A&M

Montes will transfer to Florida A&M, he announced.

Montes started his career at New Mexico, then transferred to Fordham where he played extremely well in 2023, tossing for 3,000 yards, 26 touchdowns and one interception. In 2024, however, he only played in two games with the Rams and then transferred to Kent State. Now, he's moving schools again, going back to the FCS level with Florida A&M.