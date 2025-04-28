College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
CJ Montes headshot

CJ Montes News: Transfers to Florida A&M

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Montes will transfer to Florida A&M, he announced.

Montes started his career at New Mexico, then transferred to Fordham where he played extremely well in 2023, tossing for 3,000 yards, 26 touchdowns and one interception. In 2024, however, he only played in two games with the Rams and then transferred to Kent State. Now, he's moving schools again, going back to the FCS level with Florida A&M.

CJ Montes
Florida A&M
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now