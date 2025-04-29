CJ Smith News: Turns heads in spring game
Smith played well in Memphis' spring game, reeling in six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown, per Jonah Dylan of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.
Smith's score was reportedly a 40-yarder, illustrating the receiver's big play ability. He caught just six passes for 69 yards and a touchdown with Purdue in 2024, but could be in line for a much bigger workload with the Tigers this fall.
