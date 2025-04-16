College Football
Cole Cabana headshot

Cole Cabana News: Shines in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 3:20pm

Cabana reportedly played well in Western Michigan's spring game after missing much of the Broncos' spring practice due to injury, per MLive.com.

The tailback has just six career rushing yards, but looks primed to explode onto the scene in 2025. He reportedly scored in the red zone and put his shiftiness on full display during the Broncos' spring game. Jalen Buckley still resides in Western Michigan's backfield, but Cabana should get plenty of opportunities this fall.

