Cole Gonzales News: Finds new home

Gonzales will transfer to Pittsburgh, per Abby Schnable of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Gonzales spent the past three seasons at Western Carolina. He then transferred to Oklahoma in the offseason, only to hit the portal again in the spring window. He's settled on Pitt, who just lost their backup quarterback Julian Dugger. The QB1 job on the North Shore is held down by Eli Holstein, but Gonzales figures to be next in line in the 412.