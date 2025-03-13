Cole Rusk Injury: Late-spring availability hopeful

Illinois' head coach Bret Bielema is hopeful that Rusk (knee) will be available in late spring, Glenn Kinley of WCIA reports.

During the 2024 offseason, Rusk suffered a season-ending knee injury, which was announced in August. Fast forward to over half a year later, and he is still reeling from his knee injury. But with Rusk probable for late spring, the wait for his availability may soon be in the back mirror.