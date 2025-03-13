College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Rusk headshot

Cole Rusk Injury: Late-spring availability hopeful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Illinois' head coach Bret Bielema is hopeful that Rusk (knee) will be available in late spring, Glenn Kinley of WCIA reports.

During the 2024 offseason, Rusk suffered a season-ending knee injury, which was announced in August. Fast forward to over half a year later, and he is still reeling from his knee injury. But with Rusk probable for late spring, the wait for his availability may soon be in the back mirror.

Cole Rusk
Illinois
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now