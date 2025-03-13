Cole Rusk Injury: Late-spring availability hopeful
Illinois' head coach Bret Bielema is hopeful that Rusk (knee) will be available in late spring, Glenn Kinley of WCIA reports.
During the 2024 offseason, Rusk suffered a season-ending knee injury, which was announced in August. Fast forward to over half a year later, and he is still reeling from his knee injury. But with Rusk probable for late spring, the wait for his availability may soon be in the back mirror.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now