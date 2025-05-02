College Football
Cole Rusk Injury: Plays at tail end of spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Rusk (knee) re-joined the Illini on the practice field late in spring camp, per 247Sports.com.

The tight end has been slowly working back from a knee injury that forced him to miss the entire 2024 season. He partook in the latter portion of spring practice with a non-contact jersey, so while he returned to the practice field, he's still not quite 100 percent heading into summer workouts.

