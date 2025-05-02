Cole Rusk Injury: Plays at tail end of spring
Rusk (knee) re-joined the Illini on the practice field late in spring camp, per 247Sports.com.
The tight end has been slowly working back from a knee injury that forced him to miss the entire 2024 season. He partook in the latter portion of spring practice with a non-contact jersey, so while he returned to the practice field, he's still not quite 100 percent heading into summer workouts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now