Conner Harrell News: Takes starting reps in spring game

Harrell took the first reps under center in the 11-on-11 portion of UNC Charlotte's spring game, per the Charlotte Observer.

All signs seem to point to Harrell as the favorite to start for the 49ers. He spent the previous two years at North Carolina, where he was limited member of the offense, appearing in just 10 total games and tossing for four touchdowns, three interceptions and 552 yards. Still, he seems to have found a program where he can start from Week 1.