Corey Smith News: Joining Boilermakers
Smith has announced his commitment to Purdue, per his personal X.com account.
Smith will make the move to Purdue after spending his freshman season with Tulsa. During his time with the Golden Hurricanes, the 6-foot-1 freshman tallied 12 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Smith will look to impress Purdue's coaching staff this offseason in search of a role with the team.
