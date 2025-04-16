College Football
Cutter Boley headshot

Cutter Boley News: Competing for starting job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Boley is locked in a competition with Zach Calzada for the starting spot under center this fall, Tim Letcher of UK Athletics reports.

Boley appears to be slightly behind the experienced Incarnate Word transfer at the moment, but it remains an open competition between the two quarterbacks. The 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman appeared in four games with the Wildcats last season, throwing for 338 yards (26-of-53), two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Cutter Boley
Kentucky
