Cutter Boley News: Competing for starting job

Boley is locked in a competition with Zach Calzada for the starting spot under center this fall, Tim Letcher of UK Athletics reports.

Boley appears to be slightly behind the experienced Incarnate Word transfer at the moment, but it remains an open competition between the two quarterbacks. The 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman appeared in four games with the Wildcats last season, throwing for 338 yards (26-of-53), two touchdowns and four interceptions.