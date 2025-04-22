Darian Mensah News: Impressive showing in spring game

Mensah put together an impressive showing in Duke's spring game, Adam Rowe of 247Sports.com reports.

Mensah was a ringer in the Blue Devils' spring showdown, tossing a 33-yard touchdown to Spencer Jones and a 75-yard score to Que'Sean Brown across his two major drives. The 6-foot-3 Tulane transfer is primed to take over the starting quarterback role for Duke this upcoming season, and he only added to his case in the team's spring game. He'll have plenty more opportunities now to be set up for success as he looks to confirm a starting job come fall.