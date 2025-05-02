Dashawn Martin News: Partakes in spring ball
Martin (undisclosed) participated in Kent State's spring practice period, per the program's X account.
Martin played in 10 games last season, missing the final two with an injury. He reeled in eight catches for 108 yards last fall, but should be a much bigger part of the Golden Flashes' passing attack in 2025. The fact that he took the field for spring practice indicates that he should be at full go once again.
