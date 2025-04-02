David Clement News: Seeing more looks

Clement is receiving more reps while Dan Villari (arm) continues to recover from an injury, per Syracuse.com.

Clement has yet to log a statistic in his collegiate career, as he's been buried on the depth chart. Last fall, he was behind both Villari and Oronde Gadsden, the latter of which is off to the NFL. However, he's getting plenty of opportunities this spring with Villari limited, and could be in line for more snaps during the regular season if Villari's injury continues to nag him.