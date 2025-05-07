Dekel Crowdus News: Signs with Badgers

Crowdus will transfer to Wisconsin, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com.

The former Kentucky and Hawaii wideout spent 2024 with the Rainbow Warriors, reeling in 16 catches for 401 yards and four touchdowns. He excels as a deep threat, averaging 25.1 yards-per-catch, and will have one season of eligibility remaining in Madison. He'll look to carve out a role behind likely starters Vinny Anthony, Jayden Ballard and Trech Kekahuna.