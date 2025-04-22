Deshawn Purdie News: In positional battle

Purdie is in a two-way race for the starting job under center with Robby Ashford, John Dell of JournalNow.com reports.

Purdie transferred to Wake Forest after playing his freshman season at Charlotte in search of more playing opportunity. The sophomore quarterback will have to win-out against Robby Ashford, who joined the team after playing with South Carolina in 2024. During his true freshman season, the 6-foot-4 signal-caller completed 100 of 200 passes for 1,802 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions across nine games.