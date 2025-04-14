Dewayne Coleman News: Leading candidate to start

Coleman shined in the spring game, accounting for the longest scores of the day on a 58-yard run, Spectrum News 1 reports. Head coach Jeff Monken indicated after that Coleman has "the most experience, and right now, he's the top quarterback, but I mean, there's going to be some good healthy competition when we get into the season camp for that position."

Coleman grabbed a start last season when Bryson Daily missed the Week 11 contest against Air Force due to injury, but he didn't do a ton with it, completing five of eight passes for 48 yards and rushing 16 times for just 42 yards. His 58-yard scamper in the spring game is encouraging, but Coleman doesn't appear to have a lock on the position at this juncture. Still, his experience put him in the driver's seat to claim the job heading into fall camp.