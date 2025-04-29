College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dillon Gresham headshot

Dillon Gresham News: Fighting for role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Gresham has impressed coaches with a strong spring showing and will aim for a role in the upcoming season, Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire reports.

Gresham forms part of a crowded room so his opportunities will be limited as the depth chart currently stands. The redshirt freshman wide receiver has impressed during spring camp and will be fighting for a role in the offense for the new year.

Dillon Gresham
Oregon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now