Dillon Gresham News: Fighting for role

Gresham has impressed coaches with a strong spring showing and will aim for a role in the upcoming season, Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire reports.
Gresham forms part of a crowded room so his opportunities will be limited as the depth chart currently stands. The redshirt freshman wide receiver has impressed during spring camp and will be fighting for a role in the offense for the new year.
