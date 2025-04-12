DJ Lagway Injury: Resuming throwing soon

Lagway (shoulder) is set to resume throwing in a few weeks according to head coach Billy Napier, Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Lagway has been nursing a shoulder injury so far in the spring preparation for this upcoming season, but he should be back to getting reps and throwing the football soon. The 6-foot-3 quarterback is coming off a solid 2024 campaign, where he threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns to nine interceptions with 101 rushing yards. His status should continue to be monitored, but it appears he's moving in the right direction at this moment.