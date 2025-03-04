EJ Horton Injury: Should see some action in spring

Horton (foot) is expected to participate in at least a limited fashion this spring, Rivals.com reports.

Horton ended the 2024 season on the sidelines due to a foot injury, but head coach Barry Odom indicated all players should see at least limited participation this spring, suggesting Horton is among them. Horton didn't see the field in 2024 with FAU and has no more than 12 catches to his name in a season at any of his previous three schools, so the senior likely faces an uphill battle to gain traction as a regular contributor for the Boilers.