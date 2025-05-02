EJ Horton News: Plays in spring game
Horton (foot) participated in Purdue's spring game, per IndyStar.com.
Not only that, the receiver reportedly had several big gains in the Boilermakers' spring showcase, reeling in big completions from quarterback Malachi Singleton on back-to-back plays. Horton appears to be healthy after missing the entire 2024 season with a foot injury, and should have a great chance to contribute with Purdue.
