Elisha Durham News: Making strong impression early
Durham has made a strong impression early in Ball State's spring practices, per Cade Hampton of the Star Press.
Durham, a true freshman, reportedly looks mature beyond his years and perhaps most importantly has developed a strong rapport with presumed starter Kiael Kelly. Durham could be a breakout player to watch on Ball State's offense, even as a true freshman.
