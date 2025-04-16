College Football
Elisha Durham

Elisha Durham News: Making strong impression early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Durham has made a strong impression early in Ball State's spring practices, per Cade Hampton of the Star Press.

Durham, a true freshman, reportedly looks mature beyond his years and perhaps most importantly has developed a strong rapport with presumed starter Kiael Kelly. Durham could be a breakout player to watch on Ball State's offense, even as a true freshman.

