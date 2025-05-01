Eric Willis News: Transferring to UTEP
Willis is transferring in to UTEP from California Pennsylvania (DII).
Willis will make his way to the big leagues after a huge season, where he logged 68 catches for 1,038 yards and six touchdowns. The incoming senior likely has just one year of eligibility remaining, but he could be primed for immediate playing time especially with a thin wide receiver corps for the Miners.
