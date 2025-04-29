College Football
Evan Stewart headshot

Evan Stewart Injury: Sits out spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Stewart (undisclosed) did not participate in Oregon's spring game, Erik Skopil of 247Sports reports.

Stewart notably missed the Ducks' Rose Bowl contest versus Ohio State after reportedly getting dinged up during warmups, and a report from earlier in spring seemed to indicate head coach Dan Lanning dodged a question surrounding Stewart's health and availability when asked, instead stating, "Yeah, love our depth there. We got a lot of guys I think that can play winning football. And you know, Evan, certainly a part of that." While there certainly isn't cause to raise major alarm bells at this point, it is worth monitoring the star wideout's status when fall camp breaks.

Evan Stewart
Oregon
More Stats & News
