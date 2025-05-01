Ezell Jolly News: Lands with Kilgore College
Jolly transfered to Kilgore College, according to his personal X account.
Jolly showed sparks last season with UTEP -- he rushed 44 times for 195 yards and one touchdown during a two-game stretch in 2024 -- but did not see much playing time once the rest of the backs got healthy. He was unable to find another Division I program to join after he entered the transfer portal, so he joined Kilgore College where he will look to have a successful season to catch the eye of a Division I program.
Ezell Jolly
Free Agent
