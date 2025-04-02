Gary Givens News: Getting first-team reps at receiver

Givens has been getting first-team reps at WR early in spring ball, Skyler Kisellus of the Northern Star reports.

Givens came into the Huskies' program from Valparaiso this offseason, but it appears he's acquainting well with first-team reps already under his belt. The 6-foot-1 pass catcher has yet to log a reception at the collegiate level, so he has much to prove before he becomes a starter for NIU.